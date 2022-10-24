Ciolacu: I respect Vasile Dincu's decision and thank him for his activity within MApN

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu says he respects Vasile Dincu's decision to resign from the National Defence Ministry (MApN) office and thanks him for the activity he carried out within the Ministry.

"I respect Vasile Dincu's decision and I thank him for his activity within the National Defence Ministry. I have already had a discussion with Prime Minister Ciuca and I asked him to take over the MApN interim office, because Romania has the obligation to ensure stability on the Eastern Flank of NATO," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page, told Agerpres.

National Defence Minister Vasile Dincu announced he stepped down from office.

"T|his morning, I tendered my resignation as the National Defence Minister to Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca," Dincu worte on his Facebook page.