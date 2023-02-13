Ciolacu on gov't rotation: I firmly believe that it will take place; it will be scandal-free

National leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD ) Marcel Ciolacu on Sunday evening said that he believes the government rotation will take place scandal-free, and the process will be a quick one, pointing out that he is preparing to take over the rotational premiership, told Agerpres.

"I firmly believe that the rotation will take place. It will be scandal-free. The protocol will be observed and all things will be decided in advance, and things will proceed very normally and very easily. I am firmly convinced that the president will sanction the designation that will come from PSD. At the moment, I am that PM designate and I want this coalition to last throughout 2024," Ciolacu told Prima News private broadcaster.

The PSD leader says that it is possible for the rotation to be completed by June 1.

"I don't think there will be any problems with the rotation in May. (...) This coalition has brought stability to Romania. (...) I have never seen any statement by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca that this agreement will not be observed (...) It is possible to have everything in place by June 1. (...) It is a time in which we have to appear on television to explain certain things to the Romanians. (...) I have no private discussions with the President of Romania. We have only had institutional discussions. We don't have a strained relationship. (...) Romania definitely needs political stability at this moment. It is a big mistake to enter an area of political instability," said Ciolacu.

He added that he regularly meets and talks on the phone with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

"I meet regularly with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca (...) and we talk very often on the phone, which is a first in Romanian politics. (...) We try to coordinate our executive and legislative activity, something that has never happened between two leaders of the biggest parties in Romania. (...) There has never been a discussion between me and Mr Nicolae Ciuca that this rotation would not take place. On the contrary, the discussion was that the time had finally come in Romania for two political leaders to respect the agreements they sign. You will see that this will be the case. From my point of view, it will be a quick rotation, in a very short period of time," said Ciolacu.

He added that he is preparing to take over the rotational premiership and that he wants Mihai Tudose in the future government.

"I am working a lot with the teams we have at the Social Democratic Party, and I have discussions especially in the economic area because I believe that area will be the most important moving forward. I have discussions with my colleagues as detailed as possible on European funds so that no mechanism is blocked and things must not be in the hands of one person. We have some applied discussions regarding the military situation in the Black Sea area," showed Ciolacu.

According to the PSD leader, the political "solution" even after 2024 could be a PSD - National Liberal Party (PNL) coalition.

"I'm not hiding it from you and I've never hidden it. I think that the solution during and after 2024 is still a broad coalition between the two parties. (...) I think that together with Mr Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca we can pencil in the future, also a coalition, if not an alliance, from 2024 on."

On the plagiarism scandal surrounding the interior minister, Ciolacu said that he does not know how guilty or innocent he is.

"I don't know how guilty or innocent Mr Bode is. I've seen that the President of Romania said that certain things must be clarified before the rotation. In other words, he also answered that this rotation will take place. (.. .) Maybe Mr. Bode will have a decision from a court by the time of the rotation. (...)," the PSD chairman also said.