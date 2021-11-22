Ciolacu: Relation with Ciuca - institutional; we don't have business and we're not family friends

The chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Marcel Ciolacu, stated, on Monday, that his relation with Nicolae Ciuca is an institutional one, mentioning that they don't have business together, nor are they family friends.

He was asked what his relation with Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca is and how long they have known each other.

"We don't have business, nor are we family friends. We are acquaintances, in the period I was deputy mayor of the City of Buzau we had an institutional relation. I was never with Mr. Ciuca at any anniversary, at any glass of wine or anything else or on any holiday. With Mr. Mihai Tudose I was at both Christmas and Easter, we saw each other with our families as well, so you have a comparison," stated Ciolacu, on Monday, at the end of the meeting of the National Political Council of the PSD.

According to him, support for the PNL's proposal for the position of Prime Minister comes following the fact that the PSD managed, as part of negotiations, to impose programme elements, starting with those relating to social packages.

Marcel Ciolacu was asked if the vote granted to Nicolae Ciuca by the Social Democrats comes following the fact that the head of state prefers the latter.

"No. (...) I believed, at this moment, that the Social Democratic Party has managed to impose its entire social package and not only that, we have amendments in agriculture, for example, in economy, in MIPE [e.n. - Ministry of European Investments and Projects] nearly 80 pct of the chapter is done by specialists from the Social Democratic Party; for us it mattered more than fighting for who will be Prime Minister first. Today, all the formations, after having statutory meetings, went to the President for consultations with a single proposal," Ciolacu explained.