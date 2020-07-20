Ciolacu: Romanian aviators contribute to country's security, respect and trust of allies

Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu congratulates the Romanian aviators on the occasion of Air Force Day, stating that they contribute, through what they do daily, to the country's security, to the respect and trust that the allies give to Romania and strategic partners.

"On the day of the Romanian Aviation and the Romanian Air Force, I want to congratulate the Romanian aviators, civilians and military staff for the professionalism with which they always do their duty and for their devotion to the country. They are the ones who succeed as in everything they do every day to contribute to Romania's security and to the respect and trust of our allies and strategic partners. Many Happy Returns to all Romanian aviators!", Ciolacu wrote on Monday on Facebook.The Romanian Aviation and Air Force Day is celebrated on July 20, when the Saint Prophet Elijah, the protector of aviators, is celebrated.The Romanian military aviation was born in 1910 when the first military aircraft, designed by Aurel Vlaicu and made by the Army Arsenal, flew on June 17, 1910.A year later, the first pilot officers were patented, and in 1912 the first flight school was established.