 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Ciolacu says PSD ministers perform more than PNL ministers

F. P.
marcel ciolacu

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the Social Democrat ministers performed more than their coalition colleagues, the National Liberal Party (PNL) ministers.

Asked at the Palace of Parliament if he thought that PM Nicolae Ciuca was defending the PSD ministers rather than PNL ministers, Ciolacu said: "No. I think Mr Nicolae Ciuca is doing his job as a prime minister. He is not defending the PSD ministers. May God forgive me, but the PSD ministers perform more, this is it! We mustn't get upset!."

Ciolacu mentioned that he hadn't heard any discussion in the coalition on the need of a conduct code for the PNL and PSD ministers to no longer attack each other. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.