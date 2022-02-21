Ciolacu says PSD ministers perform more than PNL ministers

Social Democratic Party (PSD) Chairman Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that the Social Democrat ministers performed more than their coalition colleagues, the National Liberal Party (PNL) ministers.

Asked at the Palace of Parliament if he thought that PM Nicolae Ciuca was defending the PSD ministers rather than PNL ministers, Ciolacu said: "No. I think Mr Nicolae Ciuca is doing his job as a prime minister. He is not defending the PSD ministers. May God forgive me, but the PSD ministers perform more, this is it! We mustn't get upset!."Ciolacu mentioned that he hadn't heard any discussion in the coalition on the need of a conduct code for the PNL and PSD ministers to no longer attack each other. AGERPRES