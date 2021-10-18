Ciolos Cabinet members to be heard Tuesday, voted on in plenary session Wednesday

At a joint meeting on Monday, the standing bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies decided that the ministers picked by Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos will be heard on Tuesday by the specialist committees, while on Wednesday Parliament will vote on the entire cabinet at a plenary sitting scheduled for 10:00hrs.

