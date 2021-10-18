 
     
Ciolos Cabinet members to be heard Tuesday, voted on in plenary session Wednesday

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Dacian Ciolos

At a joint meeting on Monday, the standing bureaus of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies decided that the ministers picked by Prime Minister-designate Dacian Ciolos will be heard on Tuesday by the specialist committees, while on Wednesday Parliament will vote on the entire cabinet at a plenary sitting scheduled for 10:00hrs.

"We have approved the schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday that includes hearings of the ministers picked for the Ciolos government and the plenary sitting convened for Wednesday at 10:00hrs. Tuesday will be a day full of hearings. On Wednesday morning, at 09:00hrs, we will be waiting for the opinions of the committees that hear the ministers, and the joint plenary sitting starts on Wednesday at 10:00hrs," Senate Chair Anca Dragu said on Monday, Agerpres informs.

 

