Ciolos: European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, confirmed to me that he is following Danilet's case

Save Romania Union (USR) Chairman Dacian Ciolos says he has spoken with European Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders and the latter confirmed that he was following Judge Cristian Danilet's case, and also that he would notify the Court of Justice unless the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice (SIIJ) is abolished, agerpres reports.

"In vain do the toxic leaders of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) - National Liberal Party (PNL) - Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) coalition hope that the slippages from rule of law are not heard of in Europe. There is no such thing! Today, in Strasbourg, the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, confirmed to me that he is following the Danilet case and that he has already asked for more information about the decisions taken last night by the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM)," Ciolos wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the abolition of the SIIJ is one of the topics on the agenda of the European Commission, and the "dragging" of its abolition will have consequences.On Monday, the Section for judges in disciplinary matters of the CSM decided to exclude Judge Cristi Danilet with the Cluj Court from the judiciary for the manifestations he allegedly had on several social networks. The decision is not final.