Ciolos: I've felt willingness to rebuild the coalition; I'll believe it when I see it

Save Romania Union (USR) national leader Dacian Ciolos said on Wednesday that in his conversations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) negotiating team, he felt that there was readiness to rebuild their former ruling coalition, but that he was waiting for a clear response from the Liberals.

"I felt that there was this availability [to rebuild the coalition], but you know how it is, I don't follow my feelings anymore. I'll believe it when I see it. I told my PNL colleagues that we are waiting for them to have the discussion with PSD [Social Democratic Party] because we know that there have been advanced discussions in recent days: let them have the discussion with PSD, do their calculations and late today or early tomorrow let them come up with an answer, decide whether or not we continue with negotiations on the restoration of the coalition," said Ciolos, Agerpres informs.

 

