Ciolos: Majority, not truce is needed, USR could be part of coalition government headed by Nicolae Ciuca

The Save Romania Union (USR) chairman Dacian Ciolos, said on Tuesday, as a response to the open letter addressed by Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca, that Romania needs a majority, not a truce, noting that it is possible for USR to be part of a coalition government led by Ciuca.

"From our point of view, of the USR, Romania needs a majority that allows Romania to be governed, and not a truce. From our point of view, such a majority is possible this time. In addition, for USR, PNL [National Liberal Party] and UDMR [Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania] are not opponents to speak of a truce. We believe that they are partners with whom we can build together and today we have again proposed to the Prime Minister-designate and to the colleagues from PNL solutions that allow us to rebuild the majority. So, this is possible, it is possible that the USR is part of a coalition government led by Prime Minister Ciuca, but for this it is important to give up the delays that prolong these discussions unnecessarily and to sit down at the table to find together and to build these solutions together. This is the appeal that I make to my colleagues from PNL and Prime Minister-designate Ciuca," Ciolos said in a press conference.

He said the USR does not support a minority government because it has a high degree of instability.

"The truce and the inter-party understanding already exists. For a year now, when there were proposals to resolve the crisis, all parties, except for AUR [Alliance for the Union of Romanians], voted," Ciolos added.

The USR leader said that a stable government and reform steps are needed.

"I think together we can find solutions to rebuild the coalition," Ciolos said.

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca sent an open letter on Tuesday asking the parliamentary parties to give him the chance to put into practice "a programme to overcome the critical period in which the country is", proposing a "political truce" in this regard.