Ciolos: My goal is to achieve de facto merger; not to exclude some members for crime of opinion

Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) co-chair Dacian Ciolos said that should he win the party's presidential election he wants to accomplish the de facto merger between USR and PLUS, but also that there will be no more situations in which some members "are excluded for the crime of opinion".

"My goal, if I win the party presidency, will be to achieve this de facto merger. To merge as a united party, where different orientations or sides can work together. The party leadership is not only provided by the president, but also by the National Bureau, where we now have three lists of candidates for the 24 members of the National Bureau. I hope to have representatives of all three lists in the National Bureau. The role of the chairman will be to ensure that this national bureau functions properly, as cohesively as possible and that it conveys this spirit of inclusion and coherence both locally and among the members. Let us no longer be in the situation where some members are excluded for the crime of opinion or because they bother the leaders with their opinions, to establish order, discipline, in the way the party functions, but with a process of internal democratization, of expressing opinions, of the decisions that are made - these are my main goals," he told private radio broadcaster Europa FM.

Dacian Ciolos mentioned that it is normal to have different orientations within the party, but that a space for dialogue must be created between them, Agerpres informs.

"There will be orientations, but it is important to create a space for dialogue in the party, so that these orientations express their opinions and we can make decisions together, taking into account each other's arguments, not go with the idea that the winner takes all, the majority systematically imposes a point of view on the minority - because it wants to or because it can - because we need a united party, a strong party, to grow by 2024. Because as we see the situation in PNL now, I am very afraid that by 2024 USR PLUS will be in the position to be the main right-wing party in Romania and we must prepare for that," Ciolos said.