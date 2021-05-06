 
     
Citu: 100,454 persons vaccinated in last 24 hours; Romania, let's do it, it's possible!

Inquam Photos/ Octav Ganea
Florin Cîțu

Prime Minister Florin Citu announced that 100,454 people have been vaccinated against COVID in the last 24 hours.

"100,454 people vaccinated in the last 24 hours. We promised it, we did it! Romania, let's do it, it's possible!," Florin Citu wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Also on Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis, in Constanta, said Romania was doing "extraordinarily well" in the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, saying more than 100,000 people would be immunized in one day, agerpres.ro confirms.

The president brought to mind that from the end of this week those interested will be able to go to vaccination centers without scheduling in the online platform.

