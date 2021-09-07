 
     
Citu: Discussions about every person who left the Government began a long time ago

Prime Minister Florin Cîtu said on Tuesday that discussions on ministers who left the government began "a long time ago" and did not take place "overnight".

Asked if he reproaches himself anything in his relationship with the Save Romania Union (USR), the prime minister replied that he had been "very transparent".

"You should know that I have been very transparent and maybe, at some point, I will tell you that the discussions about every person who left the Government were not overnight, they started a long time ago," he said in a press statement at Victoria Palace, Agerpres informs.

Citu mentioned that Romania will face major challenges, such as the implementation of the PNRR, the pandemic and the price of energy.

"I expect more responsibility from Romanian politicians. They are statesmen, they are not some spoiled children," the prime minister said.

