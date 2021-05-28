Citu: If we want to have concerts in August and September we have to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Thursday that festivals and concerts could be organized this year and stressed the importance of anti-COVID-19 vaccination."But they are not now, they are in August, September, so there is time to see how things evolve. We have given clear signals. And I am sure that they can be organized this year, but not for me, for Romanians. (...) The direction we are going is a clear direction. That not all the measures are taken now, it is clear, it is correct, but we have shown with every measure that we are going in the direction we promised. Yes, I said earlier that we will have the first concerts after August 1. Now we have already relaxed the conditions so that we could have, if someone managed or manages to organize such a festival or concert as soon as possible," Citu told B1Tv.
The prime minister stressed that without vaccination the pandemic cannot be overcome and that he is expecting the promise of the concert organizers regarding the public support of the vaccination campaign to materialize.