Citu on possible new revocation of Ombudsman: Next steps to be decided in coalition

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Monday when asked if a new revocation of the Ombudsman is being considered, that "the next steps will be decided in the coalition".

He stated that he had not read the motivation of the Constitutional Court, which decided that Renate Weber should resume her position as Ombudsman.

"It is a decision of the coalition, we will see in the coalition. The first decision was taken in the coalition, I am sure that the next steps will be decided in the coalition," said Prime Minister Citu.Romania's Constitutional Court ruled last week that it was unconstitutional to remove Renata Weber from the position of Ombudsman, and that she would resume her position after the decision was published in the Official Journal.According to a Constitutional Court release, this institution, with unanimous votes, admitted the notification formulated by the PSD Parliamentary Groups from the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies and found that the Romanian Parliament's Decision 36/2021 for revoking Renata Weber from the position of Ombudsman is unconstitutional."The Court held that the law governing revocation, as a way of terminating a warrant, must determine with certainty the cases in which this sanction occurs, to establish the procedure in which the request for revocation is analyzed and after which the competent body may order the revocation and to provide the right to appeal before an independent and impartial court, therefore the possibility of the revoked person to contest the revocation measure, under the conditions of art. 21 of the Constitution regarding the free access to justice," the quoted source specified.