Citu: To make sure that trust in state institutions remains, I decided modification at top of Health Ministry

Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Wednesday that he had revoked Vlad Voiculescu from the post of Minister of Health to ensure that "trust in state institutions remains."

"For a year Romania has been going through a difficult period in the fight against the pandemic. This fight has extended to the maximum the state resources, especially in the health system, but also in the economy. In order to be successful in this fight against the pandemic, I have always said that there is a need for trust in the state institutions, in the institutions that manage this difficult period. In this context and to make sure that the trust in the state institutions remains, I decided today to make a change at the top of the Ministry of Health. I want to assure all Romanians that I strongly believe in this governing coalition, because it is a governing coalition that was formed following the vote of the Romanians, around some values, some ideas and not around some people," Florin Citu said on Wednesday at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

The head of the Executive concluded his press statement with an urge to vaccination addressed to Romanians."I wish you all health! And we must have a successful vaccination campaign, that's why I urge you all to register on the vaccination platform!," Citu said.