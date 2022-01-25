Citu wants simple and clear fiscal framework for the IT industry

Senate President Florin Citu believes the IT industry needs a simple and clear fiscal framework, so that Romania becomes the most important player in the European Union.

"One of the most productive industries in Romania, the IT industry, needs efficient solutions to prevent and combat the Brain Drain phenomenon and for access to finance. Another basic pillar for the IT industry is the need for a simple and clear fiscal framework, so that Romania should become the most important player in the European Union," Citu stated on Tuesday, according to the Senate's Facebook page, Agerpres.ro informs.

According to the post, Florin Citu met on Tuesday with the Minister of Investments and European Projects, Dan Vilceanu, and with the representatives of the Employers' Association of the software and services industry.

"We discussed solutions to the problems facing the Romanian IT industry. The solutions identified together with ANIS representatives will encourage innovation and research, strengthen the small and medium business ecosystem in the field, help companies to have access to financing sources and human capital," added Citu.