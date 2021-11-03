Citu: We have clear mandate: majority around PNL, with Liberal prime minister

Chairman of National Liberal party (PNL) Florin Citu announced on Wednesday that the Liberals will go to the consultations at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace with a proposal for prime minister.

"The prime minister is appointed by the president of Romania. (...) When we go to the consultations, we will go with a proposal, of course," Citu said in Parliament, before the negotiations with Save Romania Union (USR).

Asked if the PNL could support a government with a Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) prime minister, he replied: "No. At the moment, we have a mandate: the PNL is building a majority around the PNL, with a PNL prime minister."

The PNL leader specified that, on Tuesday evening, he talked on the phone with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) leader, Marcel Ciolacu, for the meeting of the negotiating teams.

"We will see if our programme and theirs meet," Citu said, asking if the meeting could take place on Wednesday.

Also, when asked if he would agree with a proposal for a prime minister from PSD, he replied: "No. We have a clear mandate: a majority around the PNL, with a Liberal prime minister, Agerpres informs.