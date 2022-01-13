Citu: We have several options for the Ministry of Research; including Bolos

The National Liberal Party (PNL) Chairman Florin Citu declared on Thursday that the liberals have several options for the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization.

"We have several options. In the PNL, this position belongs to those in Transylvania. (...) The decision is between a technician, an IT specialist or a politician. Mr. Bolos is not one of them, but he is a good specialist in European funds and it could be if that is what we want to be there. No decision has been made. proposal I expect my colleagues to come with one or two proposals and with substantiation and after that we will vote in the party", Citu told Antena 3.

He specified that this decision will not be approved in the coalition, as it is a nomination of PNL.

On December 15, Florin Roman resigned as Minister of Research. The Minister of Energy, Virgil Popescu, has been appointed interim for this portfolio.