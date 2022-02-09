Ciuca: Compensatory measures taken by Government must be supplemented with energy projects undertaken in PNRR

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that in addition to the measures taken by the Government to manage the energy crisis, the implementation of projects undertaken by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and by governmental investments is very important in order to support both the consolidation of the energy system and the identification of new sources of energy production.

"At the moment, all these compensatory measures that can be taken by the Government must be complemented by what should be done both through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan and through the measures that the Government is considering, assuming also an important amount for investments, of 88 billion lei, money that must come to support the consolidation of the energy system, the identification of new energy sources, the commissioning of components that could produce energy and here we all know of Iernut power plant, which unfortunately could not be started on time and is currently on the number one priority list of the Ministry of Energy, the power plant to receive this year the necessary funding, to practically clarify the impasse in which they find themselves, to continue the financing and the completion of the works, so that we can benefit from another 430 megawatts", Nicolae Ciuca told TV station Antena 3.

He added that there are also hydropower plants that have already completed the works "in proportion of 90%, over 90%, others 80%", Agerpres.ro informs.

"Here, too, we need to clarify the situation of these hydropower plants and they must be put into operation because new energy sources are needed. At the same time, we must not emphasize the need for new sources. Photovoltaic energy is part of the Green Deal package and very much attention is being paid to the development of this type of energy production, wind energy and, last but not least, benefiting from the taxonomy that has already been approved in the European Union, we can continue the development of nuclear projects. As well, this part of the transition to offshore gas resources, at the same time as the commitment to modernize Reactor No. 1 at the Cernavoda Power Plant, the commissioning of Reactor 3 and also a new approach to small power reactors is on the Government's agenda, and these need to be taken into account when we talk about measures," said Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.