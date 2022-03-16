Ciuca: Government supports speeding up the sustainable development of energy production capacities

The Government supports the sped up of efforts aimed at the sustainable development of energy production capacities and endorses investors who contribute to this strategic approach, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at a meeting on Wednesday with the representatives of the EDP Renewable group, among the most important investors in green energy production in Romania, Agerpres reports.

According to a release from the Executive, the dialogue emphasized the need for a framework that would allow for the stability, predictability and sustainability of these projects dedicated to achieving energy independence, through the use of renewable resources, such as solar and wind.The release inform that the representatives of the EDP Renewable group mentioned that the 750 million euros invested so far in Romania has allowed the development of major green energy projects, with a total installed capacity of over 500 MW."On this occasion, the group announced that it is ready to invest in an additional production of up to another 1,000 MW," the quoted source said.