Ciuca: Gov't to approve memorandum on budget of Rural Invest program; supports agriculture, food industry

Nicolae Ciuca

The Government will approve a memorandum on the budget of the Rural Invest program, intended to support Romanian agriculture and the food industry, in order to become more competitive, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday.

"In the economic field, we will ensure access to financing for agricultural enterprises. With this decision, we practically want to encourage business in rural areas. Through the memorandum that we will approve today, the Rural Invest program will benefit from a budget of 530 million lei. It is intended to support Romanian agriculture and the food industry to become more competitive and also be able to capitalize on the agricultural potential, taking into account everything that means evaluation and possible developments in insurance of agricultural products," Ciuca stated at the beginning of the Government's meeting, Agerpres informs.

