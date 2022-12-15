Ciuca, meeting with Romanians in France: Of course we expect you at home, we understood conditions we have to meet

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed on Thursday, in a meeting with the representatives of the Romanian community in France, at the embassy in Paris, that Romanians from the Diaspora are expected to come home, and the Government understood that it must meet those conditions aimed at a higher standard of living, related to the development of infrastructure, education, health and business opportunities, told Agerpres.

"I don't want to turn the messages into ones of a stereotypical nature where we tell you every time: we are waiting for you at home! Of course we are waiting for you at home. I know you want to come home, many told me they want to return home, but they say this: we want to have the infrastructure we have here, to have educational conditions for our children as they are here, to benefit of medical services as we benefit here, to benefit from the possibilities of opening a business as we benefit here and so on. So, we understood the conditions that we have to meet," declared Nicolae Ciuca.

The Prime Minister added that it is necessary to enter the "lines of cooperation and dialogue" with relevant organizations in order to have the opportunity to contribute to the development of some projects considered by the Romanian authorities.

At the same time, he asked for support from Romanians abroad, in the sense of providing feedback based on experience in relation to assumed objectives such as the one related to Romania's accession to the OECD.

"You are doctors at renowned hospitals in Paris or you have your own business, there are elements that I wanted to share in the sense that, learning about them or knowing about them, we can benefit from feedback from you, from your experience you, thus opening the way for us to communicate with the Diaspora and benefiting in this way from the support you can bring to government institutions, state institutions, structures in Romania and, as a whole, our country, because that's what we're talking about in the end", said Ciuca.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca participated, on Thursday, in Paris, in a special session dedicated to Romania, as a candidate country for the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.

On this occasion, the head of the Government also submitted the initial memorandum regarding the accession to the OECD, a document that shows how the legislation, policies and practices in Romania align with the legal instruments of the OECD.