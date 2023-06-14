Ciuca: PNL assumes participation in government with ministers representing professional component

Senate President, National Liberal Party (PNL) leader Nicolae Ciuca, said on Wednesday that the party has assumed participation in the government with ministers who represent the professional component, through which the assumed objectives will be achieved, and on the other hand, to deal with everything that means political activity.

"I would like to mention that the PNL has assumed, as discussed yesterday in the BPN [the National Political Bureau], to participate in the government with ministers who represent the professional component through which we will achieve the government objectives. From the very beginning we have assumed that we can have a political activity as intense as possible. Without results in government, our political objectives cannot be achieved," said Ciuca.

Asked why Lucian Bode, Bogdan Aurescu and other PNL ministers are no longer in the new cabinet, Ciuca said that it is not because they had poor results, stressing that there is a balance between governmental and political activity at the party level.

"There were no poor results at all. When we talk about politics we talk about results in government, on the other hand results in political activity. We made the decision to go with professionals in the government and on the other hand to deal with everything that means political activity. Now, at the level of the group of deputies, the decision has been made that Mr. Secretary General [Lucian Bode - ed.n.] will be the Vice President of the Chamber of Deputies. As such, there is a balance between governmental activity and political activity at PNL level," concluded PNL leader Nicolae Ciuca. AGERPRES