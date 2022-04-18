Ciuca: Romania, as a EU and NATO country, has security guarantees it never had before

Romania, as a member country of NATO and the EU, currently has security guarantees that it never had before, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Monday, during an interview for Radio Romania Actualitati.

"Romania, during this period, just as the other countries, is going through a difficult period, that we would not have thought of in the 21st century. (...) We are a member country of the North-Atlantic Alliance, we are a member country of the European Union, we can see, decisions were made in this sense, there are more troops and equipment from the North-Atlantic Alliance on Romania's territory. We can see that this will not be short-termed, but also a constant, consolidated presence. We must remind that Romania is a pro-western country, the Romanian people, about 70%, supports this institution of us being a member of the North-Atlantic Alliance and of the European Union. There are elements of guarantee that we belong to this Western civilization and all that we do, our responsibility, is to take the Romanian people's wish further," the head of the Executive said.In reference to the Ukrainian refugees' crisis, he highlighted that the Romanian people's reaction during this period is exemplary."The emotion produced by the drama of these refugees led to a reaction which makes us all proud. It comes from the anger against this invasion, but also from the desire of contributing with something to these dramatic effects. (...) We have the reaction of people from border counties, whether we are talking about the Northern border, the Northeastern border, but also the Southeastern one. Basically, they are the most worried, they do not only get information from the TV, but also from the surrounding reality, and their reaction, once again, was exemplary. The people who work in the state system, both the military, but also the workers in other structures, in customs, in administration, in the medical field. I would like to highlight that the civil society, journalists and people with credibility, most of them have done something during these days and that something is extremely important, because they took a stand, and not because someone asked them to, but because that is how they felt. We perceived this at a Government level," Nicolae Ciuca also declared.