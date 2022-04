Ciuca: Romanian Muslims represent an authentic model of moderate Islam, a fully integrated community

Romanian Muslims represent an authentic model of moderate Islam, European, a fully integrated community within society, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Friday, in a message addressed to the Muslim community in Romania, on the occasion of the Ramadan feast.

"The start of the month of Ramadan is an extremely important moment for all Muslim believers worldwide, who reunite to celebrate their tradition, their faith and their values. Romanian Muslims represent an authentic model of moderate Islam, European, a fully integrated community within society. On the occasion of fasting for Ramadan, I am passing on to all Muslim believers health, peace, joy and prosperity!," Nicolae Ciuca said in his message. AGERPRES