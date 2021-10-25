 
     
Ciuca: USR's answer, sharp - does not support a minority government, but restoration of coalition

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Nicolae Ciuca

Prime Minister-designate Nicolae Ciuca said on Monday after a meeting with Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dacian Ciolos that the party gave a "sharp" answer that it does not support a minority government, but the restoration of the coalition, noting that this situation would be discussed in National Liberal Party (PNL) and a decision would be made.

"We went to argue the project for which we requested this meeting and there is a very clear answer: USR does not support a minority government and there is a solution, namely that of rebuilding the coalition," Ciuca said.

He said he would present the USR response to the PNL leadership and a decision would be made, Agerpres informs.

"Not having a mandate, I could not answer this topic. I will go to the party and discuss with the party leadership and we will see what decision is made. (...) At this moment, we have concluded the talks with USR and depending on what decision we make, we will continue the negotiation process," added Nicolae Ciuca.

 

