Civil Protection Day/ IntMin Bode: Romania proved it is a credible partner; provided aid was appreciated

Interior Minister Lucian Bode stated on Friday that through the quick and efficient response provided following the requests for support coming from the countries affected by various emergency situations, Romania has proven that it is a credible partner within the cooperation formats, told Agerpres.

"Alongside the other structures of the national defence system, public order and national security, the professionals of the civil protection have participated with devotion to rescue and material damage reduction missions. In recent years, we have witnessed the intensification of risks that threaten the life and health of the population and the environment. The optimal management of interventions, even in extreme conditions, required a considerable effort on your part. Both this year and in previous years, Romania responded to the calls received through the European Civil Protection Mechanism or through other international support mechanisms, the help offered having been appreciated by the governments and citizens of the respective countries. Through the quick and efficient response provided following the requests for support from countries affected by various emergency situations, Romania has proven that it is a credible partner in cooperation formats," Lucian Bode stated at the Interior Ministry (MAI) headquarters, on the occasion of the Civil Protection Day.

According to him, the situation generated by the management of the flow of Ukrainian citizens coming to our country from the conflict area is one of the "complex and large actions" relevant for 2022, which needed this time "the real testing" of response procedures in an integrated system on behalf of all the institutions which are part of the National Emergency Situations Management System, along with government support, local authorities and civil society, international organizations and NGOs.

On Friday, at the MAI headquarters, on the occasion of the Civil Protection Day, it took place the award ceremony of the "Honor insignia of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU)" to the DSU representatives and personnel within the structures under the coordination and operational coordination (the Inspectorate General for Emergency Situations - IGSU, General Aviation Inspectorate - IGAV, County Ambulance Service - SAJ, Emergency Unit/ Emergency Compartment - UPU/CPU, Mountain Rescue), namely the international and non-governmental organizations for special services brought to the emergency system of Romania.

The distinctions were handed out by Lucian Bode and the state secretary, DSU head Raed Arafat.