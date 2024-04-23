Cluj to host again biggest jazz competition in Eastern Europe

Thirteen finalist bands from ten countries will take part in Jazz in the Park, the biggest competition in Eastern Europe, from 5 to 7 July.

"The biggest jazz competition in Eastern Europe returns to Cluj with young talents, which are the 13 finalist bands that will perform at Jazz in the Park Competition 2024. The Central Park in Cluj-Napoca will come to life again at the biggest jazz competition in Eastern Europe in terms of prizes and number of participants: the Jazz in the Park Competition! 13 young bands from 10 countries are the finalists of the 7th edition of the international competition that will take place on 5-7 July 2024. As usual, admission to the event will be free. This year's competition saw a record number of entries: 246 bands from 39 countries. The 13 finalist bands will have the opportunity to perform live in front of an audience and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of a festival," reads a release the organisers sent on Tuesday.

The 13 finalists will perform in front of thousands of people and enjoy a festival atmosphere. The total prize money for the winners is more than 35,000 euros. The judging will be done by a different jury from the pre-selection stage and will be announced soon. They will take into account the quality of the performance, the cohesion of the group, originality, compliance with organisational specifications and stage presence.

According to the organisers, the Jazz in the Park Competition 2024 finalists are (in alphabetical order):

2. Anna Hauss (Germany)

3. Chief's Condition (Holland)

4. daoud (France)

5. David Luca Quartet (Romania)

6. Jazz Family Trio "ShekBand" (Ukraine)

7. kitti (Scotland)

8. Lyder Quintet (Norway)

9. MAGRO (Germany)

10. Nonconformist Anthology (Romania)

11. Razvan Cipca Trio (Romania)

12. Subconscious Trio (Italy)

13. Zouratie Kone Trio (Belgium)