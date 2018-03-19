CNAB: 30 flights with delays of more than 30 minutes on departure from Henri Coanda Airport

A number of 30 flights with delays of more than 30 minutes have been recorded on departure from the Henri Coanda International Airport, with the longest delay of one hour and a half, communications manager with the National Company Bucharest Airports (CNAB) Valentin Iordache told AGERPRES on Monday.

"We are facing winter conditions. No flight have been canceled, but we do have 30 flights with delays of more than 30 minutes, for we still need to defrost. The longest delay we recorded was of one hour and a half, but this was just one case," said Iordache.According to him, there were no recalcitrant passengers."We have one hundred - one hundred and something passengers for each flight, on average. They are safe, they are waiting in warmed waiting halls, and they understand the situation, for they know it's for their safety," specified Iordache.The CNAB representatives previously announced in a press release that on both airports in the Capital City the movement areas (strips, platforms, running routes), as well as the access roads, are treated with antifreeze substances, in order to ensure a safe operating.