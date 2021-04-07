CNAS' Adrian Gheorghe: Vaccination - safest and most effective solution to overcoming the COVID pandemic

National Health Insurance House (CNAS) President Adrian Gheorghe says in a message sent on Wednesday, on the World Health Day, that vaccination is the "safest" and "most effective" solution to overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic and thanks to all the staff working in the health system for their sustained effort and dedication, agerpres.ro confirms.

"Vaccination is the safest and most effective way to overcome the pandemic. I thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff working in the health system for their sustained effort and dedication and I assure them of my full support," CNAS head says.

According to a CNAS press release, the vaccines used in the campaign taking place in Romania are authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), and their safety and efficacy are "rigorously monitored" and "special measures for the rapid collection and evaluation of information are applied."

"Information regarding the side effects of vaccines against COVID-19 detected following monitoring is communicated to the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices (ANMDMR), which notifies health professionals," the release reads.

To defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and overcome the crisis caused by it, everyone needs to "fight" alongside those who make "huge" efforts to save the lives of those who become infected.

"Every year, on April 7, we celebrate World Health Day, on which occasion we extend our gratitude and appreciation to the medical staff. We have entered the second year in which the medical staff is in the front line in the battle with the novel coronavirus, which has put all health systems in the world to the test. (...) If last year the only way in which the population could help limit the spread of SARS-CoV-2 was to apply preventive measures and physical distance, the appearance of vaccines against COVID-19 is the main weapon that will ensure the success of this battle for life", mentions CNAS.