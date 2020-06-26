CNAS extends by 7 years validity of national health cards issued until 31 December 2014

The National Health Insurance House (CNAS) mentions that the validity of the national health cards issued until 31 December 2014 was extended by 7 seven years.

"The Government has approved a Decision which stipulates that, as of July 2020, the new digital certificates will be generated and rewritten for the national health insurance cards issued until 31 December 2014. The validity period of these cards is 7 years since the date of rewriting the certificate. This regulation comes in the context in which the validity of the certificates inscribed on the national health insurance cards would have expired in 2020 for approximately 4.2 million cards, and in 2021, another 10 million cards were to expire," a CNAS release sent to AGERPRES on Friday informs.CNAS President Adela Cojan said that savings worth over 30 million euro are being made.The costs of this solution are worth approximately 550,000 lei compared to 165.4 million lei, the cost of reprinting the 14.2 million health cards. The decision approved by the Government relieves the budget of the Ministry of Health for the years 2020 - 2021 from the expenses of printing the cards whose validity expires during this period, as well as the budget of the National Health Insurance Fund from the expenses related to their distribution, the CNAS mentions.