CNCAV: 16,862 people have been vaccinated against COVID in the last 24 hours

A number of 16,862 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 13,748 represent the first dose and 3,114 - the second dose, according to a report issued on Wednesday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,987,918 doses have been administered to 5,410,915 people, of whom 5,286,623 have received the full scheme.

In the last 24 hours, 7 side effects have been reported, all of which are general.Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,126 adverse reactions to anti-COVID vaccines, 1,821 local and 15,305 general.