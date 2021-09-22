 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CNCAV: 16,862 people have been vaccinated against COVID in the last 24 hours

A number of 16,862 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 13,748 represent the first dose and 3,114 - the second dose, according to a report issued on Wednesday by the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination Against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

As of December 27, 2020, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, 9,987,918 doses have been administered to 5,410,915 people, of whom 5,286,623 have received the full scheme.

In the last 24 hours, 7 side effects have been reported, all of which are general.

Since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 17,126 adverse reactions to anti-COVID vaccines, 1,821 local and 15,305 general.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.