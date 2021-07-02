CNCAV: 237,600 doses of J&J COVID vaccine to arrive in Romania

A number of 237,600 Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) Covid-19 vaccine will arrive on Friday at the "Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research in Bucharest, by land transport provided by the manufacturing company, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs.

Subsequently, the doses will be distributed to seven stocking and storage centers in Brasov (70,000 doses); Cluj (40,000 doses), Craiova (50,000 doses), Iasi (77,600 doses).

To date, Romania received 685,300 vaccine doses produced by the Johnson&Johnson company, of which 297,537 have already been used to immunize the population.

CNCAV mentions that in Romania the allocation of vaccine doses is done based on the shipping calendar provided by the manufacturing company, and in this respect, our country periodically receives the vaccine batches necessary for immunizing the population.