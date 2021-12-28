CNCAV: 25,675 persons get COVID-19 vaccines in 24hrs; 5,926 get first dose

A number of 25,675 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccines were administered in the past 24 hours, out of which 5,926 represent first doses, 6,612 second doses and 13,137 third doses, the National Committee for the Coordination of COVID-19 Vaccination Activities (CNCAV) informed on Tuesday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, a number of 15,796,163 vaccine doses have been administered to 7,928,845 persons, 7,801,684 having gotten the complete vaccine series and 1,983,380 also having gotten the third booster shot, Agerpres.ro informs.

Eight adverse reactions, all general, were registered over the past 24 hours.

A total of 19,697 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines have been registered since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, 2,147 local and 17,550 general.