CNCAV: 3,002 persons take their first COVID 19 vaccine dose in past 24hrs

A total of 17,316 doses of Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson&Johnson vaccines have been administered in the past 24 hours, of which 3,002 represent the first dose, 3,261 - the second dose and 11,053 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 informed on Tuesday.

According to the CNCAV, since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 16,341,192 doses of vaccine have been administered to 8,052,965 people, 7,953,727 having been fully vaccinated and 2,318,752 also having taken the third dose, Agerpres.ro informs.

Six side effects have been reported in the past 24 hours, all of which are systemic.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,854 side effects to COVID vaccines recorded, 2,168 local and 17,686 systemic.