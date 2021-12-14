CNCAV: 35,178 people, vaccinated against COVID-19 in 24 hours; 7,283 take first dose

35,178 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours, of which 7,283 are the first dose, 9,781 - the second dose and 18,114 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed, on Tuesday, agerpres reports.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 15,475,134 doses of vaccine have been administered to 7,861,991 people, 7,671,576 receiving the complete schedule and 1,820,222 being immunised with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, 5 side effects have been reported, all of which general.In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,595 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,128 local and 17,467 general.