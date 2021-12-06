CNCAV: 45,294 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours, of whom 10,587 with first dose

45,294 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 10,587 the first dose, 14,101 - the second dose and 20,606 - the third dose, the National Coordinating Committee for Activities on Vaccination against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informed on Monday.

According to the quoted source, since the beginning of the COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, 15,174,068 doses of vaccine were administered to 7,802,439 people, of whom 7,542,932 have been fully vaccinated and 1,675,183 have been immunized with the third dose.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 10 adverse reactions, of which one is local and nine are general.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, there have been 19,504 adverse reactions to COVID vaccines, 2,112 local and 17,382 general.