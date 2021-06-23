 
     
CNCAV: 60,000 vaccine doses of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine to arrive in Romania

A number of 60,000 doses of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Thursday, at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Development Research in Bucharest, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs.

According to the quoted source, shipment is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and will be distributed in the following period to the existing regional centers.

The National Storage Centre of the Cantacuzino Institute is completely authorized and approved by the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (ANMDMR), the national authority that has competence in the field of medicine for human use

In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is conducted according to a delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that Romania receives weekly the vaccine batches necessary to immunise its population.

