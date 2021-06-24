 
     
CNCAV: 60,000 vaccine doses of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine to arrive to Romania

A number of 60,000 doses of Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Thursday at the Cantacuzino National Institute for Medical-Military Research and Development in Bucharest, the National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs.

According to the quoted source, shipment is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and will be distributed in the following period to the existing regional centers.

The National Storage Centre of the Cantacuzino Institute is fully authorised and approved by the National Agency for Medicines and Medical Devices of Romania (ANMDMR), the national authority that has competence in the field of medicine for human use.

Up to date, Romania has received 625,300 Johnson&Johnson vaccine doses, having already used 259,466 to immunise the population.

In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is conducted according to a delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, with Romania receiving weekly the vaccine batches necessary to immunise the population, agerpres report.

