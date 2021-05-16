CNCAV: 697,320 doses of Pfizer vaccine to arrive to Romania on Monday

Romania will receive, on Monday, a new vaccine tranche, of 697,320 doses, from the Pfizer BioNTech company, announced the National Coordinating Committee on COVID-19 immunisation activities.

The vaccines will be delivered by air and will reach the airports of Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara.

Transport to storage centers is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. Vaccines are transported safely in special containers with dry ice and sealed foil.

The vaccine doses will be distributed as follows:

* Bucharest National Storage Centre: 241,020 doses;

* Brasov Regional Storage Centre: 81,900 doses;

* Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 81,900 doses;

* Constanta Regional Storage Centre: 81,900 doses;

* Craiova Regional Storage Centre: 70,200 doses;

* Iasi Regional Storage Centre: 70,200 doses;

* Timisoara Regional Storage Centere: 70,200 doses.

So far, Romania has received 6,517,349 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer, and 5,353,710 have already been used to immunise the population, according to CNCAV.

The vaccination centres will use both doses received by Romania in the current tranche and in the previous tranches, based on the requests sent to the national centre and the regional storage centres, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates.

The allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company.

AGERPRES .