CNCAV: 87,600 Moderna vaccine doses arrive in Romania on Wednesday

A new batch of anti-COVID vaccines, shipped by the Moderna company, consisting of 87,600 doses, will arrive in Romania on Wednesday, by land, according to the National Committee of Coordinating Vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 (CNCAV).

According to the CNCAV, the vaccines will be stored in the National Storage Center, and will be distributed to the existing regional centers, at a national level.

Until now, 637,200 Moderna vaccine doses were received, and 425,857 were already used for immunizing the population.

