CNCAV: 93,600 vaccine doses from Johnson&Johnson to reach Romania

A number of 93,600 doses of Janssen vaccine developed by the pharmaceutical company Johnson&Johnson will arrive, on Friday, at the National Institute for Medical-Military Development and Research "Cantacuzino," informs the National Coordinating Committee for Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV).

According to CNCAV, the transport is provided by the manufacturing company, and the vaccine doses will be brought to Bucharest by land.

The doses will be stored at the National Storage Centre, and in the following period they will be distributed in the existing regional centres at national level, Agerpres informs.

To date, 987,700 Janssen doses have been received and 431,018 have already been used to immunise the population.

In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that, periodically, our country receives the vaccine tranches necessary to immunise the population.