CNCAV: Threshold of 5,000,000 vaccinated with one dose reached

"More than 5,000,000 people vaccinated! Today we have exceeded the threshold of 5,000,000 people vaccinated with at least one dose. Vaccination remains the most convenient protection solution against COVID-19," the same source states, Agerpres informs.