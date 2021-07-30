CNCAV: Young people between 12 and 17 years old to be vaccinated with Spikewax starting Aug 1

As of August 1, the programming platform for immunisation against COVID-19 will allow young people aged between 12 and 17 to register for vaccination with the serum produced by Moderna - Spikevax.

The immunisation campaign among teenagers comes after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended, on July 23, the extension of the indication of the Spikevax/Moderna vaccine against COVID-19 for the age category 12 to 17 years, states CNCAV, in a press release.

The recommended vaccination schedule consists of two doses every 28 days, Agerpres informs.

The registration of minors in the electronic platform will be possible through the accounts of parents, guardians or legal relatives.

As of August 2, vaccination of children can be done without prior appointment on the platform, by direct presentation in immunisation centres, at the doctors' offices where this type of vaccine is administered or at marathon events, drive-trough organised at national level.

Vaccination is free and voluntary, and to facilitate the immunisation process, both the triage questionnaire and the informed consent form by which they express their consent can be downloaded from the ROVACCINATION website. The document can be signed by one of the parents, the guardian or the legal representative, and in the vaccination centre the adults will present valid identity documents attesting their quality (CI, passport, for adults and the birth certificate, in case of those who do not have turned 14).