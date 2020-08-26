CNIPMMR: Companies in several areas affected by COVID should receive European money

The National Council for Private Small and Medium-sized Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR) proposed that Parliament expand the list of areas of activity that will benefit from foreign non-reimbursable funds related to the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020, in the context of the crisis caused by COVID-19.

Thus, according to a release sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, the CNIPMMR proposals were addressed to the Economic, Industry and Services Committee regarding Emergency Ordinance (GEO) 13030/2020, within the debates regarding the draft law on GEO approval.

"Today [Wednesday], within the Economic Committee of the Romanian Senate, a series of key-aspects for the efficient implementation of the European funds worth one billion euros for the SMEs affected by COVID-19 were corrected. The most important aspects aim at adding CAEN codes for working capital regarding the distribution of goods, accounting and sports activities and the radical modification of the evaluation grid for investment capital. On behalf of the Romanian entrepreneurs, I would like to thank the Economic Committee for the serious openness and dealing with professionalism this extremely important GEO for the Romanian economy", said Florin Jianu, president of CNIPMMR, quoted in the release.

The companies that should receive such funds are, according to the proposals, those in areas such as wholesale, retail, construction, real estate, legal activities, beauty activities, funeral activities, building management activities, building management, animal feed manufacturing, grape cultivation and trade intermediation.

AGERPRES .