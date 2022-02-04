CNS Cartel ALFA requests withdrawal of draft law on extension of retirement age to 70

The National Trade Union Confederation Cartel ALFA (CNS Cartel ALFA) requests the withdrawal of the draft law regarding the extension of the retirement age to 70 and mentions that the interdiction of cumulating pensions and salaries for state jobs should be instituted for those who retire early, through special laws, before the standard retirement age.

"We note once again that the members of Government are completely detached from the reality that the citizens of the country they lead live in. Without a study or a base, those at rule mock citizens through aberrant proposals for regulations that deny the right to some citizens and create new categories of privileged persons. Thus, as we've shown a year ago as well, when the idea to 'optionally' increase the retirement age was launched, we believe this demarche is abusive, solves none of the problems of the pension system, on the contrary it creates new privileges for some and institutes mechanisms by which it eliminates citizens from the right to retirement," shows an open letter addressed to the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The organization mentions that although it requested regulation on the interdiction to cumulate pensions, obtained on the basis of special laws, with salary from a state job, this demand was altered; the application of this principle implies the introduction of an article in each special pensioning law, which would mention: "persons that are retiring on the basis of the current law cannot cumulate pension with salary in a budget institution, until reaching the standard retirement age."

CNS Cartel ALFA mentions that the provisions of the draft law miss exactly the problem they pretend to resolve, namely the cumulation of pensions and state salaries, for persons retiring early, on the basis of special laws. These persons are not under the incidence of this law in the way it was formulated. Consequently, for example, a person retiring at 42 years old on the basis of a special law will not be restricted from occupying another position with the state, at least not through the provisions of this bill.

The open letter mentions that instead of finding mechanisms to block speculators who retire early from state institutions, using special laws, then are re-hired in the state institutions, the draft attempts, contrariwise, to protect their privileges, to set in management positions existing persons, punishing instead all citizens who've worked fairly, by denying them the right to retirement, Agerpres informs.