Children up to 12 years old are exempted from the measure of quarantine and the obligation to present an RT-PCR test, decided, on Thursday, by a new decision, the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU).

Until now, the age limit was 6 years.

Within the Decision no. 74, CNSU updated the list of countries/territories posing high epidemiological risk, based on which the quarantine measure is imposed on the persons arriving from them in Romania.