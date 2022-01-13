CNSU: Courses with physical presence, depending on the county occupancy rate of COVID beds

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) has decided that based on a joint order of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health, the conduct of courses with physical presence in pre-university education units be allowed depending on the occupancy rate at the county level of hospital beds intended for the care of patients with COVID-19.

Thus, by Decision no. 3/2022, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health are empowered to alter the joint Order no. 5,338 / 2,015 / 01.10.2021 for the approval of the measures for the organization of the activity within the educational units / institutions under conditions of epidemiological safety for the prevention of diseases with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in the sense of allowing the conduct of the courses / related to the occupancy rate at the county level of hospital beds intended for the care of COVID-19 patients.