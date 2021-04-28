 
     
CNSU: International assistance for India; Romania sends oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Tuesday evening approved, by a decision, the granting of international assistance, free of charge, for India, report agerpres.

Thus, 80 pieces of 5- and 10-litre oxygen concentrators, 75 pieces of 40-litre oxygen cylinders and two high-flow oxygen therapy devices will be sent to India free of charge.

The transport of the quantities of products is ensured by the Ministry of National Defence, which will send one of its aircraft, on the route Romania-India, under the aegis of the European Civil Protection Mechanism and with the recovery of 75pct of the transport cost.

 

