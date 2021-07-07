CNSU refers to Gov't proposal for 30-day extension of state of alert

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) adopted at its meeting today the decision proposing a 30-day extension of the nationwide state of alert starting with July 12, as well as the prevention and control measures applicable in the current epidemiological context.

"The main change from the measures in force consists in the increase from 90 to 180 days from the date of the confirmation of the SARS-CoV-2 infection of the period during which the persons who have recovered from the disease are exempt from the measures to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19," CNSU informs.

A government decision in this regard will be adopted at the Executive's meeting on Thursday, Agerpres informs.

The CNSU proposal refers to open air sports competitions where persons between the 15th and the 180th day after confirmation of the coronavirus infection will be allowed to attend (the previous decision provided for a maximum 90-day post-confirmation period). The requirements regarding the participation of vaccinated persons and of persons who present a negative RT-PCR test result taken no more than 72 hours before, or a negative result certificate for a rapid antigen test no older than 24 hours remain in force.

The extension of the exemption period from 90 to 180 days will also apply for attendees in outdoor shows, concerts, public and private festivals or other open air cultural events (up to 2,500-strong attendance), as well as in indoor weddings and baptisms (up to 300 guests).